Flagstaff Religion News for May 28

Sunday Service, Unity of Flagstaff: May 29 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Join us this weekend as we honor and remember those people, situations, joys and sorrows, fears and moments of peace that are a part of our fabric. Not only by telling their story but ACTING on the inspiration we draw from their lives. Live and Live-Streaming. (YouTube.UnityofFlagstaff.org). https://go.evvnt.com/1168184-0.

The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: May 28 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 8 a.m.- May 29, 10:30 a.m., WELCOMING ALL: with Rev Alison Lee: SAT 5:30PM; SUN: 8:00AM & 10:30AM (COVID masks are required)- with organ, choir, and congregational singing; IN PERSON or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; 5PM FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Contemplative Conversation; WE 6:30PM, FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); 928-774-2911. https://go.evvnt.com/1167542-0.

Beacon Unitarian Universalist ALL-CONGREGATION, ALL-AGES PICNIC: May 29 — Bushmaster Park, 3150 N. Alta Vista Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., There will be NO LIVE SERVICE AT BEACON ON MAY 29. Dip into our Beacon YouTube library (link below) or watch the livestream of the 10:30 a.m. UU Congregation of Phoenix service. The worship Zoom link can be found on their home page: https://www.phoenixuu.org/ There will be an ALL-CONGREGATION, ALL-AGES PICNIC beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 29th at Bushmaster Park. ALL ARE WELCOME – MEMBERS, FRIENDS, AND NEWCOMERS. Bring some food and beverages for yourselves (and to share, as desired), and feel free to invite friends who might feel at home at Beacon. We’ve reserved the ramada closest to the Thomas Drive entrance. https://go.evvnt.com/1161568-0.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0