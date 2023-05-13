PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH May 14 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1723678-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH May 14 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Sixth Sunday of Easter! Jesus does not abandon his followers. Through the Holy Spirit, Jesus comes to abide with his disciples of every generation. As Pentecost draws near, we are reminded that the risen Christ dwells in us as the Spirit of truth. We receive this Spirit in baptism and pray that in our gathering around the Lord’s table the Spirit will transform us to be the body of the risen Christ in the world. We will learn more with our Reading of Acts 17:22-31 (Paul’s message to the Athenians) Psalm 66:8-20 (Bless our God, you peoples; let the sound of praise be heard) and Reading 1 Peter 3:13-22(The days of Noah, a sign of baptism), together with the Gospel John 14:15-21 (Christ our advocate). https://go.evvnt.com/1722867-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Pushing Pandora Back in Her Box and the Loss of Rights for Girls” May 14 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Every day we see news articles restricting choices for young women and especially young women who are part of the transgendered community. We will talk about the forces behind these restrictions and where we can take action and find hope. Rev. Linda Ochi, preaching, with Worship Associate Kim Angelo. Music from Andrez Alcazar and Austin Shaw. Looking ahead: May 21, 2023: Our annual flower ceremony, this year marking the 100th anniversary of the first one enacted by Norbert Capek in Prague. Bring a flower and plan to take a flower during the ceremony. Rev. Robin will preach - “Watch me flower, Carry Me” and the Beacon choir will sing. Budget town hall after the service. May 28, 2023: Memorial weekend service. Rev. Robin will preach - “Chasing Immortality: Would You Want to live forever?” This is Andrez’s last service with us so please come and wish him well on his journey. We will also build a memorial altar during the service, so please bring a photo or memento that represents a loved one who has passed. https://go.evvnt.com/1722662-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.