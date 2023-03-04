PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Mar 5 — Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1588742-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Mar 5 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God’s love and presence in our lives and be God’s hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Second Sunday in Lent! During Lent we journey with all those around the world who will be baptized at the Easter Vigil. In today’s gospel Jesus tells Nicodemus that he must be born of water and Spirit. At the font we are a given a new birth as children of God. As God made a covenant with Abraham, in baptism God promises to raise us up with Christ to new life. From worship we are sent forth to proclaim God’s love for all the world. https://go.evvnt.com/1586447-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Good Gifts Keep on Giving” Mar 5 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Many of us have been re- gifted a “keeper” item along the way (and yes, sometimes a clunker). Or, we’ve scored a treasure at a White Elephant or Yankee Holiday swap. Sometimes, good gifts do keep on giving, both the tangible and intangible kinds. As we launch our 2023-24 annual stewardship campaign, we’ll explore the enduring impact of the gifts we offer to our families, friends, our congregation, and the wider world. As we lean into abundance during this time of promise and transition, we’ll also consider the gifts that Beacon UU has bestowed on us and on the community, and how our grateful support of our beloved congregation allows those gifts to be renewed and amplified. Beacon is a “keeper” and we can keep it going strong as we keep on giving. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with Worship Associate Lise Breakey. Music from Andrez Alcazar and Austin Shaw. https://go.evvnt.com/1586442-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Mar 5 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Silence—Can you Hear That? “The world’s continual breathing is what we hear and call silence” Clarice Lispector tells us. Silence—a commodity very difficult to find at times and perhaps it is not just because of noise. Is Silence just the absence of sound, or is it being present to “The Presence”. Let’s look at Silence—Can you Hear That? Take time to listen to, discover, the power in knowing the deep silence of Spirit within. Could it be a small still voice or even the absence of that where we find guidance and connection? Join Rev. Penni Honey and special musical artist, Bernice Lewis at Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center this Sunday, Live at 1800 S. Milton or Live-stream on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff—Find YOUR Expression…perhaps in the Silence! Yoga Tuesdays @ at 10 AM, Integrated Movement Wed. 3 PM, 12-Step meetings every day at 5:30 and Sat. @ 10:00. https://go.evvnt.com/1593493-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.