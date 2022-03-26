Flagstaff Religion News for March 26

Beacon UU: All are welcome! Masks are required. In the Parable of the Widow’s Mite, an impoverished woman tosses two copper coins (“leptons” in Ancient parlance) into the Treasury. Is this meager or substantial? Can we applaud her contribution, or do we view it as insufficient? Is it enough to create a feeling of abundance and gratitude? This morning, in the midst of our Stewardship campaign, we will explore the topic of “effort” and how the attitude with which we toss in our two cents is worth its weight in gold. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Mark James and music from Jason Drahos and Austin Shaw.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: WELCOMING ALL: SAT 5:30PM, SUN: 8 &10:30AM (Organ music and choir and congregational singing at 10:30), IN PERSON or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; The Rev’s Alison Lee & Janetta Beaumont; Due to covid-limited seating, please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV; Lenten FRIDAYS — Stations of the Cross @ 5:30PM; SUN 5PM FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Contemplative Conversation; WE 6:30PM, FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Between Two Edges by Debra Edgerton - Intersecting Cultural Identities; 928-774-2911

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Flagstaff Federated Community Church, located at 400 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff is open for in- person services from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. For more information please contact the church office, Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 928-774-7383.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South at Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff, or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

