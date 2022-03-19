Flagstaff Religion News for March 19

Beacon UU: “Angels with Broken Wings: On Healing”All are welcome! Masks are required. In a human life, joy and sorrow are ever woven fine together. In this service marking two years of the COVID pandemic, we’ll explore how we might move through suffering in our lives and arrive at gratitude instead of bitterness. After this challenging interval of unexpected separation, communal and individual loss and grief, what resources might we turn to as religious liberals in our brokenness in order to heal “broken open”? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Lise Breakey and music from Austin Shaw, Jason Drahos, and members of the Beacon Choir.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: WELCOMING ALL: SAT 5:30PM, SUN: 8 & 10:30AM (Organ music and choir and congregational singing at 10:30), IN PERSON or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; The Rev’s Alison Lee & Lynn Perkins; Due to covid-limited seating, please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV; Lenten FRIDAYS — Stations of the Cross @ 5:30PM; SUN 5PM FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Contemplative Conversation; WE 6:30PM, FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Between Two Edges by Debra Edgerton - Intersecting Cultural Identities; 928-774-2911

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Flagstaff Federated Community Church, located at 400 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff is open for in- person services from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. For more information please contact the church office, Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 928-774-7383.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South at Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff, or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Unity of Flagstaff: “Most people consider life a battle, but it is not a battle, it is a game.” Let’s get back in the game. The clock is reset every day with 1,440 brand new minutes in every hour. Are you in the game? OR are you in the Battle? 525,600 minutes in a year. The world has had some pretty challenging 525,600 minutes consecutively for a while. Have we been so distracted by all that is happening around us (understandably so), that we have temporarily forgotten how to BE in the game of Life? The game of BEING the LOVE, BEING the PEACE, BEING the LIGHT that we want to see in the world- What is it we need to get back in the Game? Join Rev. Penni Honey this Sunday, Live or Live Stream www.unityofflagstaff.org. Join us Monday, March 21st 6 pm for Arman and Angelina; Healing Harp and Native American Flute ALL are Welcome. $20 suggested donation.

