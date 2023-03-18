The Church of the Epiphany Mar 18 — 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 5:30 p.m.- March 19, 10:30 a.m., Services are held 5:30 pm on Saturdays; 8:00 am and 10:30 am on Sundays. This week’s officiant is Reverend Lynn Perkins. (928) 779-2911; epiphanyaz.org.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Mar 19 — 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Fourth Sunday in Lent! Baptism is sometimes called enlightenment. The gospel for this Sunday is the story of the man born blind healed by Christ. “I was blind, now I see,” declares the man. In baptism God opens our eyes to see the truth of who we are: God’s beloved children. As David was anointed king of Israel, in baptism God anoints our head with oil, and calls us to bear witness to the light of Christ in our daily lives. https://go.evvnt.com/1614797-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Climbing the Decision Tree” Mar 19 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. With significant decisions in Beacon’s near future, we’ll explore the multi-layered process of how we make decisions. Is there a benchmark anymore for “good judgement,” and if so, what does that mean? We’ll explore a well-respected model called the “Decision Tree,” and edge out onto some of the branches of that tree that impact decision-making– ethics, morality, practicality, self-discipline, and the so-called “paradox of choice.” Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Nancy Paxton. Music from Austin Shaw and Andrez Alcazar. Social Justice Witness from Frank Moraga of Coconino Children and Youth. https://go.evvnt.com/1612354-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Mar 19 — 3410 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1610765-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Mar 19 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., In this world it is easy to forget that we are Fully Human AND Fully Divine! Perhaps in being present to both we can parlay the strength of the two to truly become Full of IT—Full of our Integrated Transformation. And perhaps this is where we find FULL-fillment? Could it be that by recognizing and embracing our full humanness, the way is opened for the Divine to express in this human world? Let's look at this on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev Penni and special musical guest Max Selby. ACIM gathering at noon. Lunch provided! Unity of Flagstaff 1800 S. Milton. Join us for in-person celebration, or LIVESTREAM YouTube.unityofflagstaff.org Also: Tues 10 a.m. Chair and Floor Yoga. Bring a mat for floor yoga. Wed 3 p.m. Integrated Movement (tai chi plus) See www.unityoflagstaff.org for more events. Unity of Flagstaff—Find YOUR Expression!. https://go.evvnt.com/1620239-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.