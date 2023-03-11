The Church of The Epiphany Mar 11 — 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 8 a.m.- March 12, 10:30 a.m., Services are held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays; 8:00 am and 10:30 am on Sundays. This week’s officiant is Alison Lee. All Are Welcome! — Church of The Epiphany—epiphanyaz.org—(928) 774-2911—423 N. Beaver Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. https://go.evvnt.com/1604483-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Mar 12 — 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "All Human, All Equal" with the Rev. Anthony Mtuaswa Johnson Mar 12 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. This Sunday is a pulpit exchange with the Sedona UU Fellowship. The sermon honors the day that the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document and the most translated document in the world today. As we endure these current times of tumult, and arguably the worst assault on human dignity in recent history, we will reaffirm our belief in and our commitment to the fact that we are "All Human, All Equal." The Rev. Anthony Mtuaswa Johnson, preaching with Worship Associate Andy Hogg. Music from Andrez Alcazar and Austin Shaw.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Mar 12 — 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Third Sunday in Lent! In today's gospel the Samaritan woman asks Jesus for water, an image of our thirst for God. Jesus offers living water, a sign of God's grace flowing from the waters of baptism. The early church used this gospel and those of the next two Sundays to deepen baptismal reflection during the final days of preparation before baptism at Easter. As we journey to the resurrection feast, Christ comes among us in word, bath, and meal—offering us the life-giving water of God's mercy and forgiveness. We will hear more with our Reading of Exodus 17:1-7 (Water from the rock in the wilderness), Psalm 95 (Let us shout for joy to the rock of our salvation) and with Reading Romans 5:1-11 (Reconciled to God by Christ's death), Finally, the Gospel John 4:5-42(Baptismal image: the woman at the well). Prayer of the Day Merciful God, the fountain of living water, you quench our thirst and wash away our sin. Give us this water always. Bring us to drink from the well that flows with the beauty of your truth through Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Mar 12 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Luck is defined as "what is seen as chance and is considered a force that causes good or bad things to happen". Lots to unpack there. Ever wonder how "LUCK" may play a part in your Spiritual Journey? Ever use Luck as the reason for the "bad" or the "good" that happens in your Life? What if it does have something to do with "the draw"? As in, what we are "drawing" to us. Could LUCK of the DRAW take on a new meaning when we remember that we are creating through the power of our thoughts as we are aligning with our Divine Nature or NOT aligning? Join Rev. Penni and Ryan Biter with music this Sunday AT 10:30 AM Live at 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 or Live Stream on Youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Unity of Flagstaff—Find YOUR Expression. Unityofflagstaff.org.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.