Flagstaff Religion News for June 25

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services this Sunday June 26, at 10 am to say goodbye to our Interim Pastor Paul Caseman and his wife Patty, who have been with us for the last 5 months. The following Sunday, July 3, we will welcome our new pastor, Pastor Diamond Pate, to Flagstaff Federated Community Church. Pastor Pate comes to us from the First Methodist Church of Gilbert. We are located at 400 W. Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. We look forward to seeing you at 10 am, fellowship to follow in Rees Hall. To contact the church office call 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9am –1pm or email at office@flagstafffederatedchurch.org.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Jun 25 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 8 a.m.- June 26, 10:30 a.m., WELCOMING ALL: with Rev Alison Lee: SAT 5:30PM; SUN: 8:00AM & 10:30AM (COVID masks are required)- with organ, and congregational singing; IN PERSON or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; 928-774-2911. https://go.evvnt.com/1208302-0.

Beacon UU Service: “Woven In A Single Garment of Destiny” Jun 26 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. We are not alone though sometimes we forget that truth. We are woven into one cloth, one gorgeous blanket, designed for use, for comfort, to sustain, and to love. "Woven in a Single Garment of Destiny" is a special service including recorded elements from the UUA Office of Worship Arts. The Rev. Susan Frederick-Gray, UUA President, offers the sermon, noting that "covenant is our religious response to our fundamental interdependence. We make promises about how to be together, and how to be in the world. We also fall short of honoring those promises, inviting us to repair and strengthen the strands of community. The choice to mend broken strands of the web is an act of faithfulness.” Rev. Robin hosts with recorded musical selections. https://go.evvnt.com/1205224-0.

Unity of Flagstaff: Feeding the Better Angels: A Skeptic's Spiritual Journey. Jun 26 — 1800 S. Milton Road suite 103, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ever feel like you are abiding in a gentle skepticism about how Spirit works in your life? Comfortable or perhaps uncomfortable with good science above "other ways of understanding the workings of the world"? (Spiritual) Anyone relate? Join us at Unity Of Flagstaff Spiritual Center this Sunday, 10:30 a.m. as Bruce Higgins shares lessons and takeaways from his spiritual journey and how science and spirituality can support each other. Let's Celebrate how it expresses in YOUR life! Music by long-time favorite Ryan Biter. Join us this Sunday 10:30 AM, LIVE at 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 or via LIVE STREAM . Unity of Flagstaff: Where God is too big to fit into one Religion. https://go.evvnt.com/1210990-0.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

