LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Jun 25 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Fourth Sunday after Pentecost! God does not promise that the path of the disciple will be easy. Jeremiah feels the pain of rejection from those who do not want to hear what he has to say. Jesus declares that his words may bring stark division. Even so, we need not be afraid for God accounts for each hair on our heads. Though we may experience rejection, frustration, division, and death, God’s grace and love make us a new creation each day. Marked with the cross and filled with holy food, we are sent from worship to witness to Christ in the world. We will learn more with our First Reading of Jeremiah 20:7-13 (The prophet must speak despite opposition), Psalm 69:7-10[11-15] 16-18 (Answer me, O Lord, for your love is kind.) and the Second Reading of Romans 6:1b-11(Buried and raised with Christ by baptism) together with the Gospel Matthew10:24-39 (The cost of discipleship). https://go.evvnt.com/1805918-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Jun 25 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1802992-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "Faith for Those Who Question" Jun 25 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Unitarian-Universalists have a long history of asking deep questions. Dr. Andy Hogg will explore how we can experience faith within our broad spiritual belief system. He will illustrate some of those concepts with classical music selections from Beethoven, Strauss, Copland, Holst, and Mozart. Spirituality needs to involve head, heart, and soul. The Annual Congregational Meeting will follow the service. https://go.evvnt.com/1792657-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Jun 25 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., www.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 Live or LIVESTREAM 10:30 AM Sunday Do you GET It? The Art of Receiving: Learning to receive gracefully is one of the greatest arts we can master. Receiving is what enables the action of giving to take place; it is a necessary complement and a gift to the giver. However, have you noticed how difficult it can be? Shying away from receiving is even encouraged and can be seen as a sign of humility. Rev. Penni invites us into a new thought about receiving: Perhaps we can see it as an art. And does the inability to receive the good that the Universe has for us impede more good from coming to us? In our hurry to avoid receiving, what message are we sending? How could Spirit bless us more were we to learn The Art of Receiving? Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, Find YOUR Expression. ALL are Welcome!. https://go.evvnt.com/1806268-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.