BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Wrestling with the Truth” Jun 18 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Teacher and coach, Robert Shegog, will explore his experience embracing his sexual orientation and battling an illness that only a few knew about. Shegog is the author of Wrestling with the Truth and a member of the Granite Peak UU Congregation of Prescott, AZ. Driven by his passion for wrestling, he was able to not only survive, but persist, and ultimately thrive. Robert's powerful story is one we can all learn from. Please join us. Robert Shegog preaching, with Worship Associate Char Tarashanti, and music from Austin Shaw. https://go.evvnt.com/1792651-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Jun 18 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Third Sunday after Pentecost! Moses tells the Israelites that they are called to be a priestly kingdom and a holy people. Jesus sends out the disciples as laborers into the harvest. In baptism we too are anointed for ministry, sharing God’s compassion with our needy world. From the Lord’s table we go forth to proclaim the good news, to heal the sick, and to share our bread with the hungry. We will learn more with our First Reading of Genesis 19:1-26, Psalm 100 (We are God’s people and the sheep of God’s pasture) and the Second Reading of Romans 5:1-8 (While we were sinners, Christ died for us) together with the Gospel Matthew 9:35-10:8[9-23] (The sending of the Twelve). Amen. https://go.evvnt.com/1787473-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Jun 18 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1785878-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Jun 18 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Guest Speaker Steve Dohse, Father, Husband, Business Owner, and Local Icon, brings his humor and wisdom to the platform at 10:30 AM this Sunday. Join us for this enlightening look at the Spiritual Teachings bestowed through Fatherhood. Singer and guitarist Matt Devlin will bring his gift of folk-rock original music. Live in our Center or Livestream at YouTube.UnityofFlagstaff.org. Unity of Flagstaff—Where God is too big for Religion—ALL Are Welcome! Yoga on Tues. @ 10 AM. Find all of our current activities at unityofflagstaff.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1798550-0.

Sundays on the Square with The Salt Miners

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.