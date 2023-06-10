LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Jun 11 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Second Sunday after Pentecost! Though Jesus was a devout Jew who practiced his faith, he was criticized for eating with tax collectors and sinners—the religiously nonobservant. Jesus criticizes the self-righteous and reminds us that mercy is to be at the heart of our religious practices. God continues to be made known in those on the margins of society, like Matthew the tax collector and the hemorrhaging woman. As we gather each Lord’s day we receive the healing that makes us well and sends us forth to be signs of God’s mercy for the world. We will learn more with our First Reading of Hosea 5:15-6:6 (God desires steadfast love) Psalm 50:7-15 (Call upon me in the day of trouble, says your God) and the Second Reading of Romans 4:13-25 (The promise to those who share Abraham’s faith) together with the Gospel Matthew 9:9-13, 18-26 (Christ heals a woman and raises a synagogue leader’s daughter). https://go.evvnt.com/1775256-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “May I Suggest?” ~ Rev. Robin's Final Sunday Jun 11 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. “May I suggest, may I suggest to you; May I suggest this is the best part of your life?” So asks composer Susan Werner in the lovely song we will hear Austin sing this morning. Her lyrics offer us a frame for exploring with Rev. Robin the themes and messages she has shared with us over the past four memorable years as our Interim Minister. We’ve asked many questions and reflected on many “suggestions” together. Come take a walk down memory lane and celebrate the time we’ve shared. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with Worship Associate Nancy Paxton, and music from Austin Shaw. CELEBRATION POTLUCK TO FOLLOW. https://go.evvnt.com/1774670-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Jun 11 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1773391-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Jun 11 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Join us live or live-stream for a special message for Unity of Flagstaff provided by Daniel Nahmod. Daniel has performed his profound, heart-opening original music for over one million people in 45 U.S. states and Canada since beginning his music career in 1999. Daniel's poetic and evocative message of peace, love and compassion across all nations, cultures and faiths has found overwhelming acceptance wherever he has performed. Performances of his music form the backbone of many New Thought Sunday Services. Check out Daniel Nahmod's wonderful music on YouTube.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1781993-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.