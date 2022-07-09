Flagstaff Religion News for July 9

Annual Beacon UU Arboretum Service: "The Senses and Sensibilities of Plants" Jul 10 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Join our summer service as we commune with plants and each other at the Arboretum of Flagstaff. In his presentation entitled "The Senses and Sensibilities of Plants," Mark James will talk about how plants see, hear, feel, and communicate with each other and with us. All are encouraged to wander the grounds and to bring lunch as desired. Mark will provide coffee, cold water, and snacks. Sensible footwear and a hat are recommended. The Arboretum is located on Woody Mountain Rd. in Flagstaff. NO LIVE SERVICE AT BEACON ON JULY 10. Dip into the Beacon UUC YouTube library or watch the livestream of the 10:30 a.m. UU Congregation of Phoenix service. The worship Zoom link can be found on their home page: https://www.phoenixuu.org/. https://go.evvnt.com/1205282-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Jul 9 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 8 a.m.- July 10, 10:30 a.m., WELCOMING ALL: with Rev Alison Lee celebrating, and Rev Janetta Beaumont Preaching: SAT 5:30PM; SUN: 8:00AM & 10:30AM (COVID masks are required)- with organ, and congregational singing; IN PERSON or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; 928-774-2911. https://go.evvnt.com/1231639-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Jul 10 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Join us this Sunday as Rev. Penni reflects on her COVID experience as it relates to her perception and then her experience of the event. Knowing that YOUR Perception really does impact YOUR experience is not enough; you must align the two. Wonder what your perception is? Look at your life . “It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” –Henry David Thoreau Live and LIVE STREAM at www.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center-Where God is too big to fit into one religion. ALL ARE WELCOME!!. https://go.evvnt.com/1233805-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.