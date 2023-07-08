BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Nature as Healer,” Annual Flagstaff Arboretum Service Jul 9 — The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Gathering in the natural beauty of the Arboretum at Flagstaff, Mary Poore will remind us that, as animals, the world of nature is our home and we belong here. Nature is not only lovely to behold: It has the capacity to heal, comfort, and rebalance our lives. Local guitarist Craig Yarbrough will share his music during the service. There will be no Arboretum entry fee to attend the service. The service will be in the Ramada at the Arboretum. Please park in the Arboretum parking lot, then proceed through the Visitor Center. Once out of the Visitor Center, follow the path and turn left at the first junction, then turn right and proceed over the bridge to reach the Ramada. Mark James will be leading a medicinal plant walk after the service for those interested. Mary will provide coffee, cold water, and snacks. Sensible footwear and a hat are recommended. For those who can’t make it to the Arboretum Service, there will be an ALTERNATE SUNDAY MORNING ACTIVITY AT BEACON on Sunday, July 9th, from 10 to 11 a.m.: “LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT,” STORY THEOLOGY EXPLORATION AND DISCUSSION facilitated by Linda Ochi. https://go.evvnt.com/1834181-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Jul 9 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1831966-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Jul 9 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Sixth Sunday after Pentecost! The mystery of God’s ways is sometimes hidden from the wise and intelligent. Jesus associates with those often excluded from the religious community. Like Paul, we struggle with our own selfish desires and seek God’s mercy and forgiveness. We gather to be refreshed by Christ’s invitation: “Come to me, all you that are weary.” Gathered around word, water, and meal, we find rest for our souls. We will learn more with our First Reading of Zechariah 9:9-12(The king will come in humility and peace), Psalm 145:8-14 (The Lord is gracious and full of compassion) and the Second Reading of Romans 7:15-25a (The struggle within the self) together with the Gospel Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30 (The yoke of discipleship). Amen. https://go.evvnt.com/1831327-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Jul 9 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 978-774-2911. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Come join in prayer, fellowship, friendship, come and see! www.epiphanyaz.org, or 978-774-2911 for more info. https://go.evvnt.com/1834273-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Jul 9 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Join Rev Penni and Music with Matt Devlin as we look at "Giving". Is it better to give? And are we just talking about money here? "If we see money as a symbol of abundance as opposed to a symbol of exchange, we are probably living life from the outside in," says Eric Butterworth. How does our Abundance express in our lives? Do our "Giving" habits reflect the abundance that we want to create? Let's connect and reflect together this Sunday at Unity Of Flagstaff: Tools not Rules. Go to unityofflagstaff.org for previous Sunday messages & all the events happening in our community. All Are Welcome! https://go.evvnt.com/1835119-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.