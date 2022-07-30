Flagstaff Religion News for July 30

Beacon UU Sunday Service: Congregational Walk/Hike (No Live Service at Beacon) Jul 31 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 9-10 a.m., There will be NO LIVE SERVICE AT BEACON ON SUNDAY JULY 31. Our youth will be in the building participating in OWL (Our Whole Lives) Weekend. Dip into the Beacon UUC YouTube library or watch the livestream of the 10:30 a.m. UU Congregation of Phoenix service. The worship Zoom link can be found on their home page: https://www.phoenixuu.org/ There will be an All-ages, Easy-paced HIKE/WALK beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Buffalo Park on Sunday, July 31. Meet at the entrance. There is no designated leader. Please feel free to bring your friends and your friendly, leashed dogs. We’ll be back in the Sanctuary on Sunday, August 7 with a great line-up of worship services with social hour to follow: Sunday, August 7: Rev. Patrice Curtis, UUA Sunday, August 14: Andy Hogg’s Beatles-themed Rock n’ Roll service Sunday, August 21: Rev. Anthony Mtuaswa Johnson, Sedona UU Fellowship Sunday, August 28: Janine Gelsinger, Exec. Director of UU Justice Arizona Rev. Robin will be away on Study Leave and back in the pulpit on Sunday, September 4. https://go.evvnt.com/1253276-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Jul 30 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 5:30 p.m.- July 31, 10:30 a.m., We invite you to worship with us at any of our three services. Saturday evenings at 5:30 pm (masks optional) is a smaller group that meets outside when weather permits. Sunday mornings are regular services with masks required at 8:00 am and music at 10:30 am (masks optional). You can also join us on-line at epiphanyaz.org.

Unity of Flagstaff Jul 31 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ongoing, Continuous Construction. Any one have that experience in your life? This journey, we call life, is a road that is always under construction. And if it is not under construction, well, then it is probably a dead end! Join us this Sunday, July 31st 10:30 AM as Rev. Penni Honey looks at our SOUL CONSTRUCTION Unity of Flagstaff: Find YOUR Expression. Join us this Sunday 10:30 AM Live or LIVE STREAM 1800 S. Milton Suite #103.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.