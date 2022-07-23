Flagstaff Religion News for July 23

Beacon UU Sunday Service: “Family Doesn’t Mean Forgiveness” Jul 24 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL are welcome! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Advice columns are filled with articles about individuals asking for help because family members are pressuring them to forgive parents who were abusive. In this Sunday’s message, Linda Ochi will talk about growing up with an abusive parent, how being family doesn’t equate to forgiveness, and offer words of support to other survivors of child abuse. Rev. Linda Ochi, preaching, with music from Andrez Alcazar and Kim Angelo. A supportive sharing circle will take place after the service. https://go.evvnt.com/1248147-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Jul 24 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., How about it? It is pretty convoluted out here in the world sometimes. REALLY? What IS the REALity of my REAL Self. Sounds kinda deep! Let’s look at this week and start to grasp our own “awesomeness” and look at what life could look like were we to choose REALizing our Divine Nature and, as A Course In Miracles says, RELEASING our ego-based perception. This could be fun. Join Rev. Penni Honey and the music of Matt Devlin, Trina Goetz, Andy Stanford and Steve Huffman. Unity of Flagstaff: Find YOUR Expression. Join us this Sunday 10:30 AM Live or LIVE STREAM 1800 S. Milton Suite #103. https://go.evvnt.com/1249796-0.

The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany Jul 23 — The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 8 a.m.- July 24, 10:30 a.m., WELCOMING ALL: with Rev. Alison Lee Celebrating, and Chaplain Brad Eubanks Preaching: SAT 5:30PM; SUN: 8:00AM & 10:30AM (COVID masks are required)- with organ, and congregational singing; IN PERSON or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; 928-774-2911. https://go.evvnt.com/1248089-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.