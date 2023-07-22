The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Jul 23 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 978-774-2911. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Come join in prayer, fellowship, friendship, come and see! www.epiphanyaz.org, or 978-774-2911 for more info. https://go.evvnt.com/1834275-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Climate Refugees - a Plea for Responsibility” with Stefan Sommer, PhD Jul 23 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., As we barrel on towards 1.5°C warming in 2028, what can we say about the effects this is having on our fellow humans and other fellow inhabitants of planet Earth? How are they being affected and what is our responsibility? Is it a “sin” if we drive another species to extinction? Since we all have our individual carbon footprint and are part of the overall collective carbon footprint, where does our responsibility lie? Stefan Sommer preaching with Worship Associate Char Tarashanti; music by George Murphy with Simon Cunningham, accompanist; and Social Justice Witness from Larry Spade of Servants at Work (SAWs), an ecumenical nonprofit that builds wheelchair ramps for those who cannot afford them. Following the service, there will be an Estate Planning Seminar sponsored by the Beacon Endowment Board of Governors and presented by local attorney Alexandra Shroufe. Stefan Sommer, Ph.D., is a Science Communicator, film producer, author, and public speaker as well as Founding Board member and speaker for the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance and Founding Board member and speaker for NAU’s Sustainable Ambassadors Program. Sommer writes for the Arizona Daily Sun as author of the column “Spotlight on Climate” and has served as executive producer of four award-winning PBS documentaries on biodiversity and habitat conservation. https://go.evvnt.com/1853298-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Jul 23 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1851947-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Jul 23 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., “Living in the “NOW” Moment is BUNK if you deny your past experiences. AND you WILL shortchange your future in doing so.”—Rev. Penni Honey. You can’t live in the “NOW” moment without your past and without intentions for the future. Join Rev. Penni Honey at Unity of Flagstaff this Sunday with musician Ryan Biter (ryanbitermusic.com). Living in the Present is a fabulous idea. A lot of people have gotten on that bandwagon, AND it is a great concept unless we are discarding our past. Robbing ourselves of the fertilizer that it has to offer. Tossing out our past can directly impact the growth of our future. Join us Sunday, 10:30 AM LIVE or LIVESTREAM (Youtube.unityofflagstaff.org) 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103 Unity of Flagstaff—FIND YOUR EXPRESSION! ALL are Welcome!. https://go.evvnt.com/1856682-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.