Flagstaff Religion News for July 2

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services on Sunday, July 3, at 10am as we will welcome our new pastor, Pastor Diamond Pate, to Flagstaff Federated Community Church. Pastor Pate comes to us from the First Methodist Church of Gilbert. We are located at 400 W. Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. We look forward to seeing you at 10:00am, fellowship on the front lawn to follow. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church call church office at 928-774-7383, Mon –Thurs 9am – 1pm or email at office@flagstafffederatedchurch.org.

The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany Jul 2 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 8 a.m.- July 3, 10:30 a.m., WELCOMING ALL: with Revs Alison Lee / Celebrant and Pam Hyde, Preacher: SAT 5:30PM; SUN: 8:00AM & 10:30AM - with organ, choir, and congregational singing; IN PERSON (MASKS) or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; 928-774-2911. https://go.evvnt.com/1220861-0.

Beacon UU Service: “Walking Towards Walden” Jul 3 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Henry David Thoreau went to the Concord woods “to live deliberately” – sometimes alone and other times with his friend and patron Ralph Waldo Emerson, musing about Nature and life. This morning, we reflect together on his landmark classic, Walden, through written excerpts, music, and meditations. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with music from Andrez Alcazar, and a guided meditation from Angela Hansen. https://go.evvnt.com/1205261-0.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

