Flagstaff Religion News for July 16

Unity of Flagstaff Jul 17 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Do you find yourself using the phrase, "Well since Covid..."? Has your Spirit been dampened by a collective consciousness of being overwhelmed, under motivated or settling for less than the capacity of your Infinite Self? It's time to TURN IT UP A NOTCH! The whole of God is present at every point in space at the same time. God doesn't come and go. Spirit expressing as YOU is always present, totally present as a Presence. —Eric Butterworth Join us this Sunday 10:30 AM Live or LIVE STREAM 1800 S. Milton Suite #103. https://go.evvnt.com/1242265-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Jul 16 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 8 a.m.- July 17, 10:30 a.m., WELCOMING ALL: with Rev Lynn Perkins Celebrating: SAT 5:30PM; SUN: 8:00AM & 10:30AM (COVID masks are required)- with organ, and congregational singing; IN PERSON or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; 928-774-2911. https://go.evvnt.com/1235808-0.

Beacon UU Sunday Service: “Pushing Up Daisies” – Conscious End of Life Choices Jul 17 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. The Seventh Principle of Unitarian Universalism reads: “We affirm and promote respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.” As we make conscious choices to live this principle in our daily lives, walking lightly upon the Earth, we do not often think about how it applies to choices for our death care. Our culture's current practices are not sustainable, leaving a heavy carbon footprint and consuming precious natural resources. But what are the alternatives? Green burial is a growing trend nationally. We'll explore several options that are not yet available locally, but we, as conscious consumers, can change that. Together we can create new possibilities to Live Green and Leave Green. Rev. Char Tarashanti preaching, with music from Andrez Alcazar. During the service, Summer Grandy, the volunteer coordinator at the Flagstaff Family Food Center, will make a brief presentation. https://go.evvnt.com/1237317-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.