The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Jul 16 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 978-774-2911. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Come join in prayer, fellowship, friendship, come and see! www.epiphanyaz.org, or 978-774-2911 for more info. https://go.evvnt.com/1834274-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: Annual Labyrinth Service Jul 16 — Flagstaff Community Labyrinth, 136 E. Paseo del Rio, Flagstaff. 928-779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Please join us for Beacon's ANNUAL LABYRINTH WALK SERVICE at the Flagstaff Community Labyrinth. A labyrinth is a maze that leads a person to the center. Walking the labyrinth in Flagstaff is like a movement meditation that directs a person to their own center. The service is a self-guided spiritual activity with other members of the congregation. The labyrinth is located in the south end of the Liz Archuleta County Park at Lone Tree and Sawmill. The service will begin at the usual 10 a.m. time. Please wear sensible walking shoes. Children are welcome to walk the labyrinth with a spirit of reverence or, under the supervision of their parents, to visit the nearby Sawmill Park. Unfortunately, the labyrinth is not currently wheelchair-accessible. Three parking options and a google map can be found here on the "Where Is It?" page of the Flagstaff Labyrinth website. SPIRITED CONVERSATIONS, AN ALTERNATE SUNDAY MORNING ACTIVITY AT BEACON: For those who are unable or choose not to walk the labyrinth, there will be an informal gathering at Beacon from 10 to 11 a.m. We'll get to know each other in new and deeper ways through sharing stories of our spiritual experiences. Char Tarashanti will facilitate. https://go.evvnt.com/1841099-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Jul 16 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1840108-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Jul 16 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Seventh Sunday after Pentecost! God’s word is like the rain that waters the earth and brings forth vegetation. It is also like the sower who scatters seed indiscriminately. Our lives are like seeds sown in the earth. Even from what appears to be little, dormant, or dead, God promises a harvest. At the Lord’s table we are fed with the bread of life, that we may bear fruit in the world. We will learn more with our First Reading of Isaiah 55:10-13(The growth of the word to accomplish God’s purpose), Psalm 65: [1-8] 9-13 (Your paths overflow with plenty.) and the Second Reading of Romans 8:1-11 (Live according to the Spirit) together with the Gospel Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23 (The parable of the sower and the seed). https://go.evvnt.com/1836221-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.