PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Jul 2 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1818425-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Jul 2 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Fifth Sunday after Pentecost! The welcome of baptism is for all God’s children. This baptismal gift sets us free from the power of sin and death. In today’s gospel, Christ promises that the disciple who gives a cup of cold water to the little ones serves Christ himself. From worship we are sent on our baptismal mission: to serve the little ones of this world and to be a sign of God’s merciful welcome. We will learn more with our First Reading of Jeremiah 28:5-9(The test of a true prophet), Psalm 89:1-4, 15-18 (Your love, O Lord, forever will I sing) and the Second Reading of Romans 6:12-23(No longer under law but under grace) together with the Gospel Matthew10:40-42 (Welcome Christ in those he sends). https://go.evvnt.com/1814531-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "Love Is A Verb" Jul 2 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Talking about social justice is not the same as taking action for social justice. Saying we "Side With Love" isn't enough - we must live it. So how do we discern what truly moves us forward towards change, and what obstructs change? Let us celebrate together shared change-making by Unitarian Universalists across Arizona who demonstrate through their actions, every day, that Love is a Verb. Janine Gelsinger, Executive Director of UU Justice Arizona, will be our guest preacher, with Worship Associate Mark James and music from Austin Shaw. https://go.evvnt.com/1792687-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Celebration at the Park! Jul 2 — Bushmaster Park, Thomas Drive Entrance, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Join us at Bushmaster Park Thomas Drive entrance (across the street from Thomas Elementary) this Sunday. Look for Balloons and Signs. PICNIC-POT LUCK. BRING YOUR FAVORITE DISH TO SHARE. Center will provide Baked and Fried Chicken. Music! FUN! Easy! COMMUNITY! BRING A PIE OR CAKE FOR THE PIE/CAKE AUCTION (benefitting our hospitality service) See our website www.unityofflagstaff.org for details. Unity of Flagstaff-Find YOUR Expression Prayer available 24-7 @ 1-800-NOW-PRAY! www.unityofflagstaff.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1826303-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.