Flagstaff Religion News for January 21, 2023

Revival in Flagstaff Jan 21 — 2585 E. Seventh Ave., 2585 E. Seventh Ave., Flagstaff. 520-891-1514. 5-7 p.m., Rev. CJ Garcia from the Arizona District of the UPCI will be ministering to Life Church of Flagstaff. January 21-22. Saturday will begin @5pm and Sunday will begin @ 11am. You’re invited!!!. https://go.evvnt.com/1414699-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Jan 22 — Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1517554-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Jan 22 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Third Sunday after Epiphany! Jesus begins his public ministry by calling fishers to leave their nets and follow him. In Jesus the kingdom of God has come near. We who have walked in darkness have seen a great light. We see this light most profoundly in the cross—as God suffers with us and all who are oppressed by sickness, sin, or evil. Light dawns for us as we gather around the word, the font, and the holy table. We are then sent to share the good news that others may be “caught” in the net of God’s grace and mercy. We will hear more with Reading Isaiah 9 :1-4 (Light shines for those in darkness), along with Reading 1 Corinthians 1:10-18 (Appeal for unity in the gospel) and the Gospel Matthew 4:12-23 (Revelation of Christ as a prophet). https://go.evvnt.com/1515761-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Jan 22 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., DEEP And WIDE or FAST and FURIOUS? Which describes your spiritual journey? We are called by our Higher Consciousness, Higher Power, Great Spirit, God, to be our Greater Selves—all the time. Do your current spiritual practices require you to go deep enough to sustain you when life gets tough? Do you feel satisfied with your connection to the God of your understanding? Is your commitment to your spiritual growth wide enough to allow for expansion? Does the knowledge that intrigues us translate into Wisdom for those times that we are stuck? Join Rev. Penni and musician Max Selby, Live or LIVE STREAM (youtube.unityofflagstaff.org) at 10:30 am for our Sunday Celebration, as we discover together, DEEP And WIDE or FAST and FURIOUS? Unity of Flagstaff, Where God is TOO big to fit into Religion. https://go.evvnt.com/1520425-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God’s unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God’s love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God’s hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.