Flagstaff Religion News for Jan. 29

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South at Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff, or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Please reserve a spot at our services/ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV ; The Rev Alison Lee celebrating; Or on-line at www.epiphanyazorg; SUN 5PM— FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Contemplative Conversation; WE 6:30PM; FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Between Two Edges by Debra Edgerton - Intersecting Cultural Identities; 928-774-2911

Unity of Flagstaff: We'll bring the music, you bring the message! Music live at Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center this Sunday. Drummin, Singin', Playin, Pickin' and Sharin' Join the Fun-! WE will bring the Music-YOU bring the Message! Enjoy the Music of Wiley Beveridge, Matt Devlin and Trina Goetz. Drumming led by Susie Hunter. The music will be themed around the 5 Unity Principles. Share your 2-3 min. experience around any 1 of the 5 principles and how it has expressed in your life! Thank you to Josie Devlin & Robbie Bergman for their time and effort in support of this Special Sunday Celebration! And for another musical treat be sure to catch Ryan Biter at Flag Brew this Sunday at 2 PM, Support Local Musicians!!! Find out more about the community at www.unityofflagstaff.org All Services LIVE STREAMED at youtube.unityofflagstaffl.org

Beacon UU: All are welcome. Masks and Proof of Vaccination Required. You Belong at Beacon! Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Service for Sunday, January 30th, 2022 at 10am: "The Simpsons, TikTok, and Teens in 2022" This service is intended to support parents and grandparents. Dr. Andy Hogg will be sharing his observations about the current world of teenagers, including some practical suggestions for parenting and disciplining middle school and high school teens. Raising our children together is one of the most important responsibilities for our church, including our valuable OWL sexuality program. Andy has selected recorded musical selection to compliment his theme, with live piano selections by Austin Shaw.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0