Flagstaff Religion News for Jan. 22

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South at Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff, or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV. SUN 5PM— FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Contemplative Conversation; WE 6:30PM; FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Reprise: Celebrating a Year of Online Exhibitions; 928-774-2911

Unity of Flagstaff: “I am wide awake to my good and never miss a trick.” Join Rev. Penni Honey at Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center this Sunday at 10:30 AM as we talk about Catching Up with your own Good! God is good, but only ALL the time. Your good precedes you. It arrives before you do. The trick is how to catch up with your good. Ahh yes… and to work with the spiritual law as demonstrated by Master Teachers through the ages. Join us this Sunday for our Live In-Person Sunday Celebration or Live Stream us. Go to www.unityofflagstaff.org for the working links. Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center: Find YOUR Expression! Join us Tuesday’s and Saturdays for Circle Singing. For More information go to our website. See our list of 12 step programs.

Beacon UU: “Giving Birth to Justice: Preserving Reproductive Choice”: On Jan 22, 1973, The US Supreme Court recognized the constitutional right to have an abortion. Since then, states have passed thousands of restrictions that make it much harder for a woman to exercise their reproductive choices. Most recently, Texas has pushed through laws that restrict access and even criminalize miscarriages. That is why today, and every day, we need to witness to and engage in reproductive justice, locally and nationally. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching, with materials from the UU Side With Love initiative and Worship Associate Lise Breakey. We’ll hear a selection of piano pieces from Austin Shaw.

