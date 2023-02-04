PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Feb 5 — Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1542012-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Feb 5 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany! Light shines in the darkness for the upright, the psalmist sings. Isaiah declares that when we loose the bonds of injustice and share our bread with the hungry, the light breaks forth like the dawn. In another passage from the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus, the light of the world, calls his followers to let the light of their good works shine before others. Through baptism we are sent into the world to shine with the light of Christ. We will hear more with Reading Micah 58:1-9a (The fast God chooses), along with Reading 1 Corinthians 2:1-12(13-16) (God’s wisdom revealed through the Spirit) and the Gospel Matthew 5:13-20 (The teaching of Christ: salt and light). https://go.evvnt.com/1540579-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Hang A Thousand Ribbons: The Legacy and Poetry of Phillis Wheatley” Feb 5 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. In honor of Black History Month, we’ll explore the complicated but triumphant story of Phillis Wheatly, an African-American, formerly enslaved young woman, who published a groundbreaking book of poetry in 1773. For decades, a white woman’s memoir shaped our understanding of America’s first Black poet. Recently, her legacy and her work has been rediscovered and un-whitewashed. Who tells our stories? Who tells the stories of African Americans in history? This service will include selections of Wheatley’s poems, read by Worship Associate Nancy Paxton. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching. Music from Austin Shaw and Andrez Alcazar. https://go.evvnt.com/1538120-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Feb 5 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., “Humans are the outpicturing of the infinite and creative Mind,” said Charles Fillmore, co-founder of Unity. Join us at Unity of Flagstaff this Sunday when Rev. Penni speaks into our infinite, creative and amazing nature and how to “Move from Good to Great”. We are infinite beings, ever expressing our divine nature, and our divine nature, as guided by Spirit, is always seeking to evolve. Don’t be afraid to Give up the Good for the Great. Life is dynamic—not static. Music with Ryan Biter. Join us Tuesdays at 10 am for Chair Yoga. Unity of Flagstaff—Where God is too big for Religion. All Are Welcome!. https://go.evvnt.com/1545616-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.