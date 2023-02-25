BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “A Food Journey Through Cultures” Feb 26 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. In the 1930's, being curious about the nutritional health constraints his dental patients faced, Weston Price, D.D.S. traveled the globe. He gathered information and photographic evidence from remote traditional cultures that suggested that excellent health might be found in those diverse ancestral diets. Mark James will explore both the unique practices as well as the common features of those ancestral diets and how they might inform our future choices. Music from Austin Shaw and Andrez Alcazar. https://go.evvnt.com/1576115-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Feb 26 — Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1574806-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Feb 26 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the First Sunday in Lent! Today's gospel tells of Jesus’ temptation in the desert. His forty-day fast becomes the basis of our Lenten pilgrimage. In the early church Lent was a time of intense preparation for those to be baptized at the Easter Vigil. This catechetical focus on the meaning of faith is at the heart of our Lenten journey to the baptismal waters of Easter. Hungry for God’s mercy, we receive the bread of life to nourish us for the days ahead. We will hear more with our Readings of Genesis 2:15-17, 3:1-7(Eating of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil), Psalm 32(Mercy embraces those who trust in the Lord) and with Reading Romans 5:12-19 (Death came through one; life comes through one), Finally, Gospel Matthew 4:1-11(The temptation of Jesus in the wilderness for forty days). Prayer of the Day: Lord God, our strength, the struggle between good and evil rages within and around us, and the devil and all the forces that defy you tempt us with empty promises. Keep us steadfast in your word, and when we fall, raise us again and restore us through your Son, Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen. https://go.evvnt.com/1574288-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Feb 26 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., As the Lenten season has begun we have the opportunity for an experience in self-awareness and self-improvement. Though a church institution, the practice has a sound spiritual basis. Forty days of introspection, meditation, prayer and fasting before the Feast of Easter. In New Thought, the “FASTING” is not about giving up chocolate or some other habit but is an invitation to fast from behaviors, practices and thoughts that deny or separate us from our Divine Nature and to “FEAST” on the things of Spirit like reaching for a raised consciousness of Christ-like behaviors. KNOW THYSELF as THIS Expression. Join Rev. Penni and musician Ryan Biter for this Sunday Celebration. YouTube.UnityofFlagstaff.org UOF Spiritual Center; Where God is TOO Big for Religion. https://go.evvnt.com/1581551-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.