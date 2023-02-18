LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Feb 19 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God’s love and presence in our lives and be God’s hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for Transfiguration of Our Lord! Today’s festival is a bridge between the Advent-Christmas-Epiphany cycle that comes to a close today and the Lent-Easter cycle that begins in several days. On a high mountain Jesus is revealed as God’s beloved Son, echoing the words at his baptism. This vision of glory sustains us as Jesus faces his impending death in Jerusalem. We turn this week to Ash Wednesday and our yearly baptismal journey from Lent to Easter. Some churches put aside the alleluia at the conclusion of today’s liturgy. This word of joy will be omitted during the penitential season of Lent and will be sung again at Easter. We will hear more with Reading Exodus 24:12-18(Moses enters the cloud of God’s glory on Mount Sinai), along with Reading 2 Peter 1:16-21(The apostle’s message confirmed on the mount of transfiguration) and the Gospel Matthew 17:1-19 (Revelation of Christ as God’s beloved Son). https://go.evvnt.com/1568723-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Feb 19 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "How Our Quiet Got Stolen" Feb 19 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. With the Lenten season ahead of us (February 22 is Ash Wednesday and Easter is April 9), we'll explore how we might join a worldwide Christian community in a practice of intentional contemplation and reflection. Given the wordiness of our religion, we'll explore how we might grow from cultivating more silence in our lives, especially with the incessant chatter of social media and the deafening dissonance of modern life. The service will include a longer period of silence than usual and a guided meditation. Worship Associate Mark James will share original poetry in the service. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with music from Andrez Alcazar and Austin Shaw.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Feb 19 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wisdom is what you gain by dancing in the rain instead of waiting the storm out. Some wisdom may be earned or learned, but isn't the richest Wisdom lived and shared? Join Rev. Penni Honey as we look at Wisdom. Sunday Celebration 10:30 am YouTube.UnityofFlagstaff.org UOF Spiritual Center; Where God is TOO Big for Religion. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 10 AM for Chair Yoga led by Jacki Labanok, certified instructor. (Floor yoga available: Bring your own mat.) Open to ALL, just like our community.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.