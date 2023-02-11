PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Feb 12 — Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1553640-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Feb 12 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Sixth Sunday after Epiphany! In today’s reading from Deuteronomy, we are called to choose life by loving and obeying God. Much of today’s gospel reading echoes portions of the Ten Commandments. Jesus’ instructions to the crowd reveal a pattern of behavior that honors both God and the neighbor, resulting in life and health for the whole community. We too are invited to embrace these commandments, not out of fear of retribution, but because God has promised that to do so means life for us. We will hear more with Reading Deuteronomy 30:15-20 (Choose life), along with Reading 1 Corinthians 3:1-9(God gives the growth) and the Gospel Matthew 5:21-37 (The teaching of Christ: forgiveness). https://go.evvnt.com/1551128-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “THINKING INSIDE THE BOX ABOUT HOMELESSNESS” Feb 12 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Why are there so many unsheltered people in America and what are the factors that have led to this epidemic? How do NIMBY attitudes, callous politicians, and deep-pocket developers impact the availability of affordable housing? What stereotypes and unconscious biases do we possess about the unsheltered and how does this impact our empathy and advocacy? With the recent “Point in Time” count of the unsheltered in our town completed and with dinner guests at the Flagstaff Food Center and occupancy at local shelters at an all-time high, we’ll think “inside the box” together about homelessness. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with Worship Associate Linda Ochi. Music from Austin Shaw and the Beacon Choir, under the direction of Andrez Alcazar. Social Justice Witness from Kelly Wells, Program Manager of Sharon Manor. After the service, we will assemble Care Bags for the Unsheltered - you can still bring items. https://go.evvnt.com/1550730-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Feb 12 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Join Rev. Penni along and musician Ryan Biter for a Special SUPERBOWL Sunday. Are you IN the game of life? Do you seize the opportunity for a “break” when you get one? Are you ready to receive what the Game of a Lifetime, your life, has to offer? Have you benched yourself for one reason or the other? Has a simple fumble put your entire game at risk, or will you take the ball and run with it? And who are YOU in the game? Quarterback? Coach? Referee? Or Spectator? None of those are wrong—but where do you see YOURSELF in the game? Join us Sunday Live 10:30 @ 1800 S. Milton or LIVESTEREAM YouTube.UnityofFlagstaff.org UOF Spiritual Center; Where God is TOO Big for Religion. Join us on Tuesday Mornings at 10 AM for Chair Yoga. (floor yoga available-bring your own mat) by Jacki Labanok, Yoga instructor) Open to ALL, just like our community. https://go.evvnt.com/1557529-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.