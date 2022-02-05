Flagstaff Religion News for Feb. 5

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South at Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff, or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Welcoming All at Services: SAT 5:30PM, SUN: 8 &10:30AM in person or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; The Rev Alison Lee celebrating; Due to covid-limited seating, please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV. SUN 5PM— FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Contemplative Conversation; WE 6:30PM; FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Between Two Edges by Debra Edgerton - Intersecting Cultural Identities; 928-774-2911

Unity of Flagstaff: Join us at Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center. This Sunday, Feb. 6th 10:30 AM As we start a 4 part series: LIFE IS CONSCIOUSNESS! It is really good news to know that we have the power to be aware that we are aware (Conscious) and that that awareness is always being encouraged and informed by our Divine Nature (Super-Conscious). And this all the while the “Home of our Habits”, (our Sub-Conscious) allows us to run on auto-pilot. What fun it is to play and discover through these different expressions of MIND/God. Rev. Penni Honey invites you LIVE or LIVE STREAM (ZOOM or YOUTUBE) Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center: Find YOUR Expression! www.unityofflagstaff.org

Beacon UU: The world for children has changed dramatically over the past century (even the past decade!). Has the spirit of childhood fundamentally changed, too? In this sermon of personal reflection after a week with her toddler granddaughter in Spain, and a deeper dive into being young in an anxious age, Rev. Robin will explore the question: “what has happened to childhood?” and consider how can we might encourage and sustain the natural creativity and curiosity of our youngest. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching with Worship Associate Pia Driessen-Knittle, recorded musical selection and piano pieces by Austin Shaw. NAU Professor Cathy Small, author of “The Man In the Dog Park,” will give a short presentation on homelessness after the service (sponsored by our Social Justice Allies).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0