Flagstaff Religion News for Feb. 26

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. An Ash Wednesday service is planned at Flagstaff Federated Community Church on March 2 as we begin the Lenten season as we move to Easter. The service is drop in, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. You are invited to come to our sanctuary at 400 Aspen and spend some time in reflection and meditation for as long as you please and as you leave you can receive the imposition of ashes on your forehead. All are welcome to this service. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South at Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff, or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: WELCOMES ALL: SAT 5:30PM, SUN: 8 &10:30AM (Organ music and choir at 10:30), or in person or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; The Rev Alison Lee celebrating; Due to covid-limited seating, please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV; Shrove Tuesday/Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras Potluck dinner, and burning of the Palms (Bring your mortar & pestle - March 2 @ 5:30; ASH Wednesday services (March 2): 7 AM, Noon & 5:30PM, SUN 5PM— FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Contemplative Conversation; WE 6:30PM; FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Between Two Edges by Debra Edgerton - Intersecting Cultural Identities; 928-774-2911

Unity of Flagstaff: Join Rev. Penni at Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center this Sunday @ 10:30 AM as she wraps up the Life is Consciousness Series! “We experience LIFE as its greatest expression when we are aware of our Divine Nature” Our Spiritual Self is always encouraging, informing, pushing actually, our Subconscious and our Conscious Mind so that we might be our Better Selves, be our greater reflection of the Divine Human-to follow the models of ALL the Great Masters. When we become aware of the Power within- God expressing through us-just think what a world it could be. Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center encourages and invites YOU into YOUR Expression! www.unityofflagstaff.org In Person Sunday Celebrations AND LIVE STREAMING. Go to our website for the live link. Join us March 6th @ 12:15 for our Drumming Circle. Or Wed. Integrated Movement Class at 1 pm ALL are WELCOME!!

