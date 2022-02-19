Flagstaff Religion News for Feb. 19

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. An Ash Wednesday service is planned at Flagstaff Federated Community Church on March 2 as we begin the Lenten season as we move to Easter. The service is drop in, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. You are invited to come to our sanctuary at 400 Aspen and spend some time in reflection and mediation for as long as you please and as you leave you can receive the imposition of ashes on your forehead. All are welcome to this service. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South at Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff, or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: WELCOMING ALL: SAT 5:30PM, SUN: 8 &10:30AM (Organ music and choir at 10:30), or in person or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; The Rev Alison Lee celebrating; Due to covid-limited seating, please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV. SUN 5PM— FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Contemplative Conversation; WE 6:30PM; FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Between Two Edges by Debra Edgerton - Intersecting Cultural Identities; 928-774-2911

Unity of Flagstaff: Join Unity of Flagstaff as we continue our Life is Consciousness Series. Change your Thoughts-Change your Life! Matt Devlin will open our minds to the RAS. (Reticular Activating System) YEP! YOU have one of those. You may not be familiar with it but it is a BIG DEAL in the world of Consciousness. This tiny part of the brain plays a huge part in our lives. Did you know that you can trick your RAS into supporting what it is that we hope to see! Let’s learn more about that!! Sunday 10:30 AM LIVE in Person or LIVE STREAM go to www.unityofflagstaff.org for the links. Tai Chi, 12 Step programs, Book Study’s and more go to our website for details www.unityofflagstaff.org . Unity of Flagstaff-Find YOUR Expression! 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103 across University from Target.

