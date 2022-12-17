Flagstaff Religion News for December 17

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Dec 17 — Sunday Christmas Service, Flagstaff, 400 W Aspen Drive. 10-11 a.m., Federated Community church Services: Sunday December 18th morning service begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 24th please join us for the Christmas Eve Service at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday December 25th for our Christmas morning service at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to our services. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information you can call our church office Monday – Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm., 928-774-7383.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Dec 18 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., This Sunday is the Fourth Sunday of Advent. The scriptures that will be read are from Isaiah 7:10-16 and Matthew 1:18-25. The message for the day is entitled, “A Room with a View - a view of pure love” and will be presented by Pastor Scott Summers. The message will focus on Mary, the mother of Jesus, as the original house for the holy. Mary, her womb gestating love for the world, will give birth to Emmanuel – “God with us”. Like Mary, we are invited to think of how our lives and our church can be a place for the holy to reside and reach out into a hurting world. This continues our Advent worship series entitled: “The Inn: Housing the Holy”. We will conclude this series at our Christmas Eve worship service, which will be held at 5:00p.m. https://go.evvnt.com/1465619-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Antisemitism and the Meaning of Hanukkah Today” Dec 18 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Antisemitism has never truly been dormant in Western society, but now it has landed center stage again throughout the world. A popular rapper praises Hitler, a former President dines with a notorious white supremacist, synagogues are mass murder sites, a neo-fascist group plots to overthrow the German government, Twitter abounds with the conspiratorial trope about Jewish global domination, and pedestrians are assaulted on Brooklyn street corners. How can we grapple with and fight antisemitism in our personal and communal lives? And how might the ancient heroic story of Hanukkah inspire us in 2023? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Nancy Paxton. Music from Austin Shaw, Andrez Alcazar and members of the Beacon Choir. https://go.evvnt.com/1424861-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Dec 18 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Where could you use more Joy in your life? Joy is a choice. Where could you CHOOSE more Joy in your life? Not just the giggly over the top JOY but a deeper sustaining joy that runs like an app in the background of your life. How do you exercise that? How do you demonstrate that in your life and to others? Join Rev Penni this Sunday at 10:30 am as we look at "JOY—It's not just a Holiday thing". Sunday Celebration at 1800 S. Milton 10:30 am or LIVE STREAM at YouTube.unityofflagstaff.org Also plan to join us for Winter Solstice Celebration Dec. 21st @ 7 pm. Music, poetry, singing bowls. Celebrating the Promise of Light. Unity of Flagstaff, Where God is TOO big for Religion!! All are Welcome!. https://go.evvnt.com/1468056-0.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God’s unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God’s love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God’s hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.