Flagstaff Religion News for December 10

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Dec 11 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., The disciples of Living Christ Lutheran Church are embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Pastor Scott Summers for the Third Sunday of Advent. A note of joyful expectation marks today’s worship. Isaiah announces that the desert shall rejoice and blossom, and Jesus points to the unexpected and transforming signs of God’s reign. We will hear more with Reading Isaiah 35:1-10(The desert blooms as God’s people return from exile) along with Reading James 5:7-10 (Patience until the coming of the Lord) and the Gospel Matthew 11:2-11 (The forerunner of Christ). https://go.evvnt.com/1456891-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “A Humanist Sermon on the Mount for 2022” Dec 11 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958.Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Kim Angelo. Don’t miss the music from the NAU Acapella Carolers! Social Justice Witness from Summer Grandy of the Flagstaff Food Center. https://go.evvnt.com/1424855-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Dec 11 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Whatever the question - LOVE is the Answer. REALLY? Haven’t figured out how to get the electric company to accept it as payment. LOVE is STILL the ANSWER? Week 3 of Advent and the candle we light this week is for LOVE. Join Rev. Penni for a look at HOW LOVE Could STILL Be the Answer, as we prepare for another holiday season and all that comes with it. Enjoy the music of Ryan Biter and stay for “soon to be famous” Turkey Soup as we decorate our Holiday Tree at the Center. Live or LIVE STREAM (youtube.unityofflagstaff.org) For more information about this community, go to www.unityofflagstaff.org. 1800 S. Milton Suite 103. ALL ARE WELCOME!. https://go.evvnt.com/1462408-0.

Federated Community Church Music Sunday Dec 11 — 400 W. Aspen Ave., 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-774-7383. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Please join us December 11th, 2022, for Music Sunday! There will be special music presentations including Instrumentalists, Handbells, Choir and congregation participation to celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent. Our service starts at 10:00 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave., on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves, in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.