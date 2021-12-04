Flagstaff Religion News for Dec. 4

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. We will be celebrating together on December 24 at 6:00pm with "Lessons and Carols - Celebration of the Birth of Christ". Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Beacon Unitarian Universalist: All are welcome. Masks required. You Belong at Beacon! Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Service for December 5th at 10 a.m.: Ted Lasso, Maccabees, and the Miracle of Hope. To deny that life has its share of disappointments, frustrations, losses, and setbacks (especially after our shared pandemic experience), would be unrealistic and ultimately, counterproductive to our personal growth and well-being. Coach Ted Lasso, the folksy protagonist of the hit TV show, doesn’t deny it. Even so, he posts “Believe” signs around the locker room and asks his English football team at a pivotal moment, “Do you believe in miracles? Hope is a miracle.” Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching, with Worship Associate Pia Driessen-Knittle offering a personal reflection on hope. Music from the Beacon choir, under the direction of Jason Drahos, with accompanist Austin Shaw. Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11 a.m. to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. These will be held in person, in the backyard of the church so that we may remove our masks.

Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice; SUN - 1PM / Peaks Worship; SUN 5PM / FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Centering Prayer; WE 6:30PM- FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com. Through an Open Lens: Reframing Hunger and Homelessness features moving portraits taken by Michael Collier and Amy Martin with an introduction by Kathy Small, author of Man in the Dog Park. Multimedia artist and poet Venaya Yazzie introduces Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community, an intimate look into the experience and art of six female creative dynamos. In Devastation: Restoring Life and Land at the Border, activist Laiken Jordahl of the CBD leads us into a deeper understanding of the environmental impact of the construction of the Wall through essays and live links. Nine prominent photographers and videographers reveal the damage. Don’t miss these wonderful exhibits available for viewing now. More info at 928-774-2911.

Unity of Flagstaff: We move through this life as an amazing and beneficial presence, not just trying to let LIGHT into our hearts but also to open our hearts and let the LIGHT out. ‘Tis the Season to untangle the Light, and Let It Shine! Let the Light Out! Tis the Season - Dig out the Lights! Join Rev Penni Honey at Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center LIVE or Live Stream! Be sure to check out our Holiday Celebrations at www.unityofflagstaff.org. Winter Solstice Dec. 21st Come Celebrate the Promise of Light! YouTube.unityofflagstaff.org

