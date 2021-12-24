Flagstaff Religion News for Dec. 24/25

Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: Advent and Christmas services: 12/24: 4PM, 7PM, candlelit 10:30PM; 12/25: 10:30AM w/Christmas carol hymn sing; SUN's 12/19 & 12/26: 8AM & 10:30AM / 1PM / Peaks Worship. Welcoming all on SUN 12/26 - 10:30AM / epiphanyaz.org ; The Rev Alison Lee celebrating; Due to covid-limited seating, please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV. SUN 5PM— FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Centering Prayer; WE 6:30PM; FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery: http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com. Through an Open Lens: Reframing Hunger and Homelessness 928-774-2911

Beacon UU Christmas Eve Service: Cindy Lou Who And The Heart of the Holiday: The grumpy green Grinch, from the Dr. Seuss classic, did the Whos down in Whoville one colossal favor by “stealing” Christmas. When we first encounter them, the village inhabitants are caught up in their annual “Whobilation,” a crass tribute to wretched excess. That is, except, sweet little Cindy Lou Who, the moppet they consider a radical because she wants to spend quality time with her family and lift up the heart of the holiday. Cindy Lou reminds us that “Christmas doesn’t come from a store” as we rejoice and celebrate together in our Beacon Sanctuary for the first time in two years. Hosted by Rev. Robin, with Andy Hogg and the Beacon Choir, under the direction of Jason Drahos. Ancient and modern readings, familiar carols, a “Grinchy” dramatic vignette, Silent Night candle-lighting, and choir offerings galore!

Unity of Flagstaff: Christmas Eve Candlelight Vigil: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in anytime. Music, Candles. Enjoy the Peace of the Season. ALL ARE WELCOME.

Trinity Heights United Methodist: 3600 N Fourth St, Flagstaff. Hosted by The Commons Church & Trinity Heights United Methodist Church. Christmas is a time of celebration and coming together, and that's exactly what this service will be! Our two church communities (The Commons & Trinity Heights) are honored to be able to come together for a collaborative service that everyone is welcome to attend. Join us at 6pm on Christmas Eve for a time of music, a kids play, candle lighting, hot cocoa, and a short sermon on the heart of Christmas! Before service (5pm to 5:50pm) & after service we will be offering a special time of communion and prayer with a pastor. Feel free to arrive to service early or stick around after if you would like to partake. This will be located in the first room on the left if you enter through the east side doors.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. We will be celebrating together on December 24 at 6:00pm with "Lessons and Carols - Celebration of the Birth of Christ". Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

International Kadampa Retreat Center: During the holiday season, we often want to bring comfort and joy to those near and dear to us. During this weekend retreat, Gen Gomlam will guide us in the practice of taking suffering by means of compassion and giving joy by means of wisdom, which is one of the most powerful methods to opening our hearts to everyone, without exception. Taking and giving is practice for everyone religious or not. We will learn to heal our minds and enhance our love, compassion, and wisdom.

