Flagstaff Religion News for Dec. 18

Editor's note: We won't be printing a paper on Christmas Day next week, but we'll put in religion listings a day earlier to include Christmas Eve and Day services. So please submit them no later than Wednesday for inclusion in that article.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. We will be celebrating together on December 24 at 6:00pm with "Lessons and Carols - Celebration of the Birth of Christ". Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: Advent and Christmas services: 12/24: 4PM, 7PM, candlelit 10:30PM; 12/25: 10:30AM w/Christmas carol hymn sing; SUN's 12/19 & 12/26: 8AM & 10:30AM / 1PM / Peaks Worship Due to covid-limited seating, please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV. SUN 5PM— FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Centering Prayer; WE 6:30PM; FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com. Through an Open Lens: Reframing Hunger and Homelessness 928-774-2911

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Solstice: from the Latin sol stetit meaning sun stood still. In late December, the ancients would wait and wonder if the sun would begin to move again and whether the light would grow anew on the great wheel of life. Since that time, humans from a multitude of cultures have marked this vital crossing from dark to light with myths and folktales and wisdom stories; with songs and chants and rituals. Take the journey as we cross over in three distinct ways: by theft, in surrender, and through grace. This morning, we’ll celebrate and honor the Solstice with tales from a global treasury and with folk songs from Beacon Worship Associates and musicians. Rev. Robin will host the service with Linda Ochi, Nancy Paxton, and Cheryl Austin. Music from Jason Drahos, Rebecca Prizznick, Grace Ditsworth and Barry Malpas. Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11 a.m. to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. These will be held in person, in the backyard of the church so that we may remove our masks

Unity of Flagstaff: Who Is this Kid? What is all the Fuss? Tell me the Story. Holidays are a time that many come together through the story of Christmas, story of the oil and the lighting of the Menorah, heart shaped cookies to represent the leaves of the Bodi tree or dancing in celebration of the Promise of Light as the Winter Solstice ascends upon us. We cling to these traditions and stories to be revived, renewed in Hope, Peace, Love and Joy. All is amplified by our rituals of decorating, lighting candles, eating, drinking and being Merry. In the darkest time of the year. We bring Light as we celebrate the BIRTH- the RE-BIRTH of the Good within- the Divine that expresses as each of us. Sunday, Dec. 9th @ 10:30 LIVE or Live Stream at www.unittyofflagstaff.org join Rev. Penni Honey as we explore and re-discover our story of Good. Music with Matt Devlin and Trina Goetz. Join us for our Winter Solstice Celebration, Dec. 21st 5:30 pm at 1800 S Milton, Suite 103 Firepit, Drum Circle and Circle Singing as well as Music and Vocalists. Christmas Eve Candlelight Vigil Open to ALL Dec. 24th 9-3 pm. Come sit in the Peace of the Season. Guided Meditation every hour. Light Candles and enjoy the quiet. ALL ARE WELOME!!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0