Flagstaff Religion News for Dec. 11

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. We will be celebrating together on December 24 at 6:00pm with "Lessons and Carols - Celebration of the Birth of Christ". Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: CHRISTMAS: 12/24: 4PM, 7PM, candlelit 10:30PM; 12/25: 10:30AM w/Christmas carol hymn sing; Sun 12/26: 10:30AM & 1PM / Peaks Worship Due to covid-limited seating, please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV. SUN 5PM. FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Centering Prayer; WE 6:30PM; FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com. Through an Open Lens: Reframing Hunger and Homelessness 928-774-2911.

Unity of Flagstaff: Rev. Penni Honey's message: Signs and Symbols of the Season. Tree decorating and soup lunch after church. Holiday Season is here and with it comes the Symbols and Signs (not to mention commercials and jingles) that remind us all of what Season it is. Some are more relevant than others. Some were relevant at one time but are no longer. What about the Signs and Symbols of the Seasons of our lives? What do they mean? Are they still relevant? The Universe gives us all kinds of signs to support us in navigating our lives. Do we recognize them? Join Rev. Penni for the message and Ryan Biter for music as we look at the Signs and Symbols of the Season. LIVE or Live Stream www.unityofflagstaff.org. Be sure to join us on Dec. 21st for Winter Solstice-Celebrating the Promise of Light. Firepit, Drum Circle, Circle Singing, Lots of Music, Hot Cider and Community Fun. Dec. 21 5:30 pm at Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center.

