Flagstaff Religion News for August 6

Beacon UU Sunday Service: “An Infinitely Expanding Universe” Aug 7 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Buddhist scripture states, “.. there are thousands of suns, thousands of moons, thousands of inhabited worlds of varying sorts.” Popular imagination and government funding of scientific studies are illuminating the idea that we are not the only intelligent life in the universe. If true, it would be exciting, frightening, and challenging within the living tradition of our faith. Rev. Patrice Curtis, preaching, with Worship Associate Andy Hogg and music from Andrez Alcazar. Our Guest Minister Today: Rev. Patrice Curtis is the Transformational Interim Ministries Director on the UUA Ministry and Faith Development team. Patrice collaborates with and supports interim ministers and religious professionals, in amplifying diversity, equity, and inclusion within congregations, and in disrupting unhealthy cultural patterns that make Beloved Community difficult to realize. Patrice is currently the Affiliate Minister with UUCP. Patrice interned at First Unitarian in Portland, OR, and has served the congregations of Clearwater, Florida; Washington, DC; and Church of the Larger Fellowship. https://go.evvnt.com/1258113-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Aug 7 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Guest speaker Matt Devlin talks and sings about finding your inspiration. (Guess what his is!) He will share how allowing that to express in his life expands his connection and consciousness. Join us this Sunday 10:30 AM Live or LIVE STREAM 1800 S. Milton Suite #103. https://go.evvnt.com/1267095-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Aug 7 — The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. WELCOMING ALL: All ages, all colors, all abilities, all orientations. All people are welcome here. Saturday evening is a small group that meets outside in our Labyrinth, when weather permits or in our Parish Hall otherwise. Sundays 8:00 am service has occasional special music provided when musicians volunteer, Sundays 10:30 am service has music and is online at epiphanyaz.org. Come and join us anytime. Choir resumes in the fall. https://go.evvnt.com/1266912-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.