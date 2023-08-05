The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Aug 6 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 978-774-2911. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Come join in prayer, fellowship, friendship, come and see! www.epiphanyaz.org, or 978-774-2911 for more info. https://go.evvnt.com/1834277-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "The Origins of Rock - 1955 to 1965," Annual Rock n’ Roll Service Aug 6 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. During the decade of 1955 to 1965, quite a few Unitarian-Universalists developed many of their attitudes and values. One of the major influences on their thinking was the beginning of rock n' roll. This annual rock n' roll service will honor some of those early rock artists - Little Richard; Chuck Berry; Elvis Presley; Buddy Holly; the Everly Brothers; Bob Dylan; Peter, Paul, and Mary; the Beach Boys; the Beatles; and the Rolling Stones. Dr. Andy Hogg will be joined by Kim Angelo, Tom Barberic, Steve Ochi, and Simon Cunningham in discussing how that decade of music changed their lives, including their beliefs about social justice. Music is one of the best ways to have a spiritual experience. Come to sing along and dance to the music. "Just don't step on my blue suede shoes.". https://go.evvnt.com/1871697-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Aug 6 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1870688-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Aug 6 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Not only is NOT Feeling your Feelings bad for your mental health, your relationships and your physical health, but it could it be a deterrent to your Spiritual Maturity! We hear a lot about Emotional Intelligence in today’s world. Let’s explore and discover with Rev. Penni how Feeling our Feelings may not only FEEL GOOD but perhaps may Light the way to healing, to a deeper understanding of ourselves and others, and to a closer connection to the Spiritual source in YOUR life. THAT feels pretty good! Join us at 10:30 a.m. Live and LIVESTREAM this Sunday. 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103. Unity of Flagstaff - TOOLS not Rules! Where God is too Big for Religion. https://go.evvnt.com/1876606-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.