Flagstaff Religion News for August 27

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Aug 28 — The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. WELCOMING ALL: All ages, all colors, all abilities, all orientations. All people are welcome here. Saturday evening is a small group that meets outside in our Labyrinth, when weather permits or in our Parish Hall otherwise. Sundays 8:00 am service has occasional special music provided when musicians volunteer, Sundays 10:30 am service has music and is online at epiphanyaz.org. Come and join us anytime. Choir resumes in the fall.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "What Does It Feel Like to Win? Values-Based Community Organizing" Aug 28 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. We often talk about doing justice "work." We call it a struggle, and imagine it as something heavy, or frustrating, or burdensome. Today, let's pause to celebrate the wins! Let's do some storytelling about times when partnerships were easy, things fell into place, years of conversations clicked a lightbulb, and we knew deep down, we were experiencing the moment that change was happening. Our worship leader is Janine Gelsinger, Executive Director of Unitarian Universalist Justice Arizona (UUJAZ) and Curriculum Design Team member at Beloved Conversations, with Worship Associate Cheryl Austin and music from Austin Shaw. Rev. Robin has been away on Study Leave and will be back in the pulpit next Sunday, September 4.

Unity of Flagstaff Aug 28 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything. —Plato MORE MUSIC, LESS TALK!! Join us at Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center this Sunday,10:30 AM Live or LIVESTREAM (streaming links at www.unityofflagstaff.org) Many Amazing Musical Artists including Ryan Biter, local favorite, and our very own Matt Devlin. JOY is the Theme—The JOY of MUSIC. Let it give your mind wings!! Unity of Flagstaff—A Soul Full of FUN! Find YOUR Expression! Youtube.unityofflagstaff.org.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.