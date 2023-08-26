BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "Spiritual Lessons from Whitewater Rafting” Aug 27 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Sometimes our journey on the River of LIfe can be smooth sailing and sometimes we hit rough waters that can be exhilarating but also scary. How can we navigate those challenging times and who can help us? Come and enjoy some hair-raising tales and the lessons they taught to rafting adventurer, Char Tarashanti. With Worship Associate Lise Breakey and music by Simon Cunningham and Mary Walker. Rev. Char Tarashanti was ordained through the One Spirit Interspiritual Ministry program in New York, NY, in 2010. She has served as a Hospice Chaplain and End of Life Educator, co-founding the SE MN Threshold Network in 2014. Char loves to share her adventures on three US rivers and how the lessons they provided have enhanced her spiritual life and understanding. She is co-leading the upcoming “END OF LIFE CHOICES: A Proactive Approach to Death and Dying” series. For more information, contact Char at ctarashanti@gmail.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1907729-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Aug 27 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 978-774-2911. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Come join in prayer, fellowship, friendship, come and see! www.epiphanyaz.org, or 978-774-2911 for more info. https://go.evvnt.com/1834280-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Aug 27 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The subject of this week’s service is: The rock from which you were hewn. The Old Testament reading is from Isaiah 56:1-6, Look to the rock from which you were hewn. The Epistle reading is from Romans 11:33 – 12:8, Do not be conformed, be transformed. The Gospel lesson is from Matthew 16: 13-20 On this rock I will build My church. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. The August 26th Hiker’s Church will be at The Tunnel Springs Trail. This is a 1.9 (3.8 mile round trip) moderate climb through Ponderosa pine forest on the south face of Observatory Mesa. Hikes begin at 8:00 am at the designated trailhead and usually end around noon. https://go.evvnt.com/1907030-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Aug 27 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost! In Isaiah the people are advised to look to their spiritual ancestors as the rock from which they were hewn. Jesus declares that the church will be built on the rock of Peter’s bold confession of faith. God’s word of reconciliation and God’s mercy are keys to the church’s mission. Paul urges us to not be conformed to this world but to offer our bodies as a living sacrifice, using our individual gifts to build up the body of Christ. From the table we go forth to offer our spiritual worship through word and deed. We will learn more with our First Reading of Isaiah 51:1-6 (The enduring foundation of God’s salvation), Psalm 138 (O Lord, your steadfast love endures forever) and the Second Reading of Romans 12:1-8 (One body in Christ, with gifts that differ) together with the Gospel Matthew 16:13-20 (The profession of Peter’s faith). Amen. https://go.evvnt.com/1903234-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Aug 27 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Consider, when was the last time you listened to your Life? Typically we ask, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" Perhaps the question we should ask not only of the young, but of those with more life experience is, "What did you come here to be?" "Are you Living the life your life chooses?" And WHY would it ever be too late to investigate that? Join Rev. Penni this Sunday. Let's take a listen to what our Life is saying. Music with the ever-popular Andy Stanford and Trina Goetz. Unity of Flagstaff: Tools NOT Rules! ALL Are Welcome! Sunday Celebration 10:30 AM Meditation at 9:45 AM In-person and Live-stream (YouTube.UnityofFlagstaff.org). https://go.evvnt.com/1916051-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.