Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Aug 20 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., CPR for your Spirit: Connection, Perspective and Reflection, Do you ever get weary? Do you know that sense of “beyond tired”? World Events, Personal Challenges, etc. Join us this Sunday for a little CPR for your Spirit: Connection, Perspective and Reflection. Think of it as an aerobic exercise (minus sweat, and obnoxious clothing) for your Soul! Join Rev. Penni and together let’s discover how to breathe into a revitalized sense of ease and peace in our lives and resting into the GOOD of that. Unity of Flagstaff: Tools NOT Rules! ALL Are Welcome! Sunday Celebration 10:30 AM Meditation at 9:45 AM Live: 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 Greentree Mini Mall Livestream: youtube.unityofflagstaff.org unityofflagstaff.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1903488-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Aug 20 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 978-774-2911. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Come join in prayer, fellowship, friendship, come and see! www.epiphanyaz.org, or 978-774-2911 for more info. https://go.evvnt.com/1834279-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Aug 20 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost! In Isaiah we hear that God’s house shall be a house of prayer for all people and that God will gather the outcasts of Israel. The Canaanite woman in today’s gospel is a Gentile, an outsider, who is unflinching in her request that Jesus heal her daughter. As Jesus commends her bold faith, how might our church extend its mission to those on the margins of society? In our gathering around word and meal we receive strength to be signs of comfort, healing, and justice for those in need. We will learn more with our First Reading of Isaiah 56:1, 6-8 (A house of prayer for all peoples), Psalm 67 (Let all the peoples praise you, O God) and the Second Reading of Romans 11:1-2a, 29-32 (God’s mercy to all, Jew and Gentile) together with the Gospel Matthew 15: {10-20} 21-28 (The healing of the Canaanite woman’s daughter). https://go.evvnt.com/1897241-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "The News from Flagstaff Mountain," In Celebration of all Things Flagstaff Aug 20 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Please join us for stories and songs that celebrate this beautiful city that we live in. Storytellers will include Rich and Roz Clark, Bruce Thomas, and Linda Ochi. Also we will have a slideshow of photos of Flagstaff. With Worship Associate Linda Ochi and music provided by Simon Cunningham, Kim Angelo, and Steve Ochi. All Ages Worship Service: No separate Religious Exploration Classes, children are invited to the service to hear stories about Flagstaff. https://go.evvnt.com/1896941-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Aug 20 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The subject of this week’s service is: For all the people. The Old Testament reading is from Isaiah 56:1, 6-8 The Lord’s salvation comes for all people. The Epistle reading is from Romans 11: 1-2, 13-15, 28-32 God will reveal His mercy to all people. The Gospel lesson is from Matthew 15: 21-28 A Canaanite woman shows great faith. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1895692-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.