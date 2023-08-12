The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Aug 13 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 978-774-2911. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Come join in prayer, fellowship, friendship, come and see! www.epiphanyaz.org, or 978-774-2911 for more info. https://go.evvnt.com/1834278-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "The Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff” with Darrell Marks Aug 13 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Darrell Marks (Diné) from the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff will be this week’s guest speaker. The Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff (ICF) is an intertribal group of Indigenous people and supporters in Flagstaff who have been meeting since October 2015 to help move the City toward a real and meaningful relationship with the Indigenous Peoples within Flagstaff and Coconino County. ICF is made up of youth, adults, and elders from diverse sectors of the community. Darrell Marks, speaking, with Worship Associate Linda Ochi and music by Pete Garcia IV (vocalist) and Simon Cunningham (accompanist). https://go.evvnt.com/1887834-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Aug 13 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost! Elijah finds the presence of God not in earthquake, wind, or fire, but in the sound of sheer silence. When the disciples face a great storm on the sea, they cry out with fear. Jesus says: “Take heart, it is I; do not be afraid.” Amid the storms of life, we gather to seek the calm presence of Christ that soothes our fears. In comforting words of scripture and in the refreshing bread and cup of the eucharist, God grants us peace and sends us forth to be a sign of God’s presence to others. We will learn more with our First Reading of 1 Kings 19:9-18 (The Lord speaks to Elijah on Mount Horeb), Psalm 85:8-13 (I will listen to what the Lord God is saying) and the Second Reading of Romans 10:5-15 (Hearing and confessing the word of faith) together with the Gospel Matthew 14:22-33 (Jesus walking on the sea). https://go.evvnt.com/1884793-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Aug 13 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) this Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The subject of this week’s service is: Why? The Old Testament reading is from Job 38: 4-18 God questions Job. The Epistle reading is from Romans 10: 5-17 Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. The Gospel reading is from Matthew 14: 22-33 Jesus walks on water and rescues sinking Peter. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1882006-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Aug 13 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., We are all storytellers, especially when we recall or re-live events in our lives. Would it be a benefit to you and your life to cultivate the ability to quickly and flexibly see a scene accurately—either as it is happening or as it has happened, without the charged energy or “story” that we tell ourselves and others? Join our guest speaker Wayne Benenson this Sunday as we strive to open our minds, hearts and eyes to what's really happening in front of us rather than a made-up story with a limited perspective. Matt Devlin and Steve Huffman with Music. Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center—TOOLS not RULES. www.unityofflagstaff.org Live at 1800 S Milton Rd Suite 103, or Livestream youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1890879-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.