Flagstaff Religion News for April 9

Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: WELCOMING ALL: SAT 5:30PM, SUN: 8 &10:30AM (Organ music and choir and congregational singing at 10:30), IN PERSON or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; With Rev Alison Lee; Due to covid-limited seating, please reserve a space at our services @ https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV; Easter and Holy Week: MO 5:30pm- Holy Eucharist; TU 5:30pm - Evening Prayer; WE 5:30pm - Tenebrae, TH 5:30pm Maundy Thursday; FR Noon — Good Friday; Lenten FR - Stations of the Cross @ 5:30PM; SA 9:00am - Holy Saturday; SU 8 &10:30AM ; Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Between Two Edges by Debra Edgerton - Intersecting Cultural Identities; 928-774-2911

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. Palm Sunday is April 10th and there will be a special Maundy Thursday service on Thursday April 14th at 6:30 p.m.. Easter Sunday will be celebrated April 17th with an Easter Egg Hunt to follow the 10:00 a.m. service. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Beacon UU: All are welcome! Masks are optional. (Special seating area for mask wearers is available.) In the Exodus story, Yahweh makes four promises to the Israelites: "I will bring you out of Egypt," "I will deliver you from slavery," "I will redeem you," and "I will take you as my people.” Yet, when Moses ascends Mt Sinai, the Passover pilgrims falter and construct a golden calf, causing their leader to smash the 10 commandments against the rocks. These shards were placed in the ark of the covenant along with the second intact tablets to remind the “chosen people” of the power of a sacred vow and the consequences for breaking it. In this post-modern, maybe-I-do, loaded-with-options world we live in, what can we learn from this foundational religious story about why we make promises, why we should keep them, and why we may be tempted to break them. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Lise Breakey and recorded musical selections."

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South at Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff, or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

