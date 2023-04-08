LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Apr 9 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Resurrection of Our Lord / Easter Day! This is the day the Lord has made! Christ is risen, and through him all creation is made new! Indeed, “God shows no partiality” (Acts 10:34): Christ’s resurrection truly brings life to everyone. We sing hymns of praise, gather around sacred words, and proclaim God’s faithfulness, power, and love in the feast of holy communion. With the women at the tomb, we are astonished, elated, and grateful. We depart with joy to proclaim the good news of God’s endless love. We will explore more with our Reading of Acts 10:34-43 (God raised Jesus on the third day), Psalm 118:1-2, 14-24 (This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.) and with Reading Colossians 3:1-4 (Raised with Christ to seek the higher things), Finally, the Gospel Matthew 28:1-10 (Proclaim the resurrection). https://go.evvnt.com/1652681-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Apr 9 — Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1651814-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “The Paradoxical Commandments – Love Them Anyway” Apr 9 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. As Passover, Easter and Ramadan converge, 2023 offers us a valuable opportunity to practice a “free and responsible search for Holy Week.” What is the common thread in the Abrahamic faiths (and in our own tradition) that lifts up universal love and “salvation” in ways that might inspire us non-creedal Unitarian Universalists? In his surprising bestseller, The Paradoxical Commandments – Finding Personal Meaning in a Crazy World, author Kent Keith sums it up this way: “People are illogical, unreasonable, and self-centered. Love them anyway.” We’ll dig deeper on a journey in the wilderness (ancient and modern) with Moses, Jesus, and Mohammed. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with Worship Associate Pia Driessen- Knittle. Music from Austin Shaw and the Beacon Choir, under the direction of Andrez Alcazar. https://go.evvnt.com/1650237-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center: Easter Sunday Apr 9 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Join Rev. Penni with music by Ryan Biter (ryanbitermusic.com) for our Sunday Celebration at 10:30 AM In Person or LIVESTREAM at youtube.unityoffagstaff.org . Centuries of Dissention, Division, Injustice and eventually Death. Is this the message of Easter, or is it about Teaching from Love, Standing in a place of Knowing, and Ascending to our next level of Consciousness? What are the Gifts that we can gain from the Easter Story? Can You Believe it? Then be with us NEXT Sunday. April 16th for our 12:15 WE LOVE MUSIC Concert with Ryan Biter and Bernice Lewis. Tickets available at office@unityofflagstaff.org. Request your $25.00 discounted ticket by April 14th OR pay $30 at the door. Details at www.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff 1800 S. Milton. Join us for in-person celebration, or LIVESTREAM YouTube.unityofflagstaff.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1658668-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.