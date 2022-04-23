Flagstaff Religion News for April 23

Beacon UU Service: “Value of Earth and Reverence for All Our Relations” Apr 24 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL are welcome! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. “Value of Earth and Reverence for All Our Relations” How do we assign value in our current society? How does our culture affect our relationship to nature? Our current ways of thinking and being have brought the climate crisis and global mass extinction upon us. How can we reorient ourselves to better ways before it is too late? Our guest speaker this morning is Stefan Sommer, Ph.D., a Science Communicator, film producer, author, and public speaker. He is a Founding Board member and speaker for the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance and for NAU’s Sustainable Ambassadors Program. Sommer writes for the Arizona Daily Sun as author of the column “Spotlight on Climate” and served as executive producer of four award-winning PBS documentaries on biodiversity and habitat conservation. Hosted by Rev. Robin, with music from Jason Drahos and Austin Shaw. https://go.evvnt.com/1108614-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. Easter Sunday will be celebrated April 17th with an Easter Egg Hunt to follow the 10 a.m. service. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Service Apr 24 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-699-2715. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0