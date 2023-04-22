BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "A Food Journey Through Cultures" with Mark James Apr 23 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Being curious about the nutritional health constraints his dental patients faced, Weston Price, D.D.S. traveled the globe in the 1930's. He gathered information and photographic evidence from remote traditional cultures that suggested that excellent health might be found in those diverse ancestral diets. Mark James will explore both the unique practices as well as the common features of those ancestral diets and how they might inform our future choices. Worship Associate Nancy Paxton. Music from Austin Shaw and Andrez Alcazar. https://go.evvnt.com/1687816-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Apr 23 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join guest Pastor Scott Summers for the Third Sunday of Easter! Today’s gospel begins with two disciples walking to Emmaus, overcome with sadness, loss, and disappointment. They had hoped Jesus, who was crucified, would be the one to redeem Israel! Yet the risen Christ walks with them and then opens their eyes in the breaking of the bread. Each Sunday our hearts burn within us as the scriptures are proclaimed and Christ appears to us as bread is broken and wine is poured. The story of Emmaus becomes the pattern of our worship each Lord’s Day. We will learn more with our Reading of Acts 2:14a, 36-41 (Receiving God’s promise through baptism), Psalm 116:1-4, 12-19 (I will call on the name of the Lord) and Reading 1 Peter 1:17-23 (Born anew through the living word of God), together with the Gospel Luke 24:13-35 (Eating with the risen Christ). https://go.evvnt.com/1680672-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Apr 23 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1680139-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Apr 23 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Join Rev. Penni as we look at what comes next after we have done the prayer/spiritual work, set the intention, identified what we want? WHAT NOW? We Must live the Truth We Know. Music with Ryan Biter (ryanbitermusic.com) “Faith without good works is dead,” we are told. This is about ACTION. This is about staying aligned with what we said we want in our lives and then DOING something about it. And DOING can take on many expressions as we keep going back to Source for guidance. Let’s take a peek at WHAT NOW? Be a part of the Blooming Annual Party after Sunday Celebration as we acknowledge and celebrate our accomplishments and come together as community to move toward, WHAT NOW? See our website for all the events happening at UOF Spiritual Center. Find YOUR Expression! Where God is too big for Religion!. https://go.evvnt.com/1690975-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.