Flagstaff Religion News for April 16

The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: Apr 16 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 8 a.m.- April 17, 10:30 a.m., WELCOMING ALL: Easter Weekend with Rev Alison Lee: SAT 9:00AM - Holy Saturday / 7:30PM - The Great Vigil of Easter, Holy Eucharist (music and incense); SUN: Easter Sunday, 8:00am - Holy Eucharist & Baptism (with organ, trumpet, and singing), Easter Sunday, 10:30am – Holy Eucharist (with organ, trumpet, choir, and singing); IN PERSON or on-line: www.epiphanyaz.org ; With Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Between Two Edges by Debra Edgerton - Intersecting Cultural Identities; 928-774-2911. https://go.evvnt.com/1102777-0.

Beacon UU Service: “Dreaming God or God Dreaming”: Apr 17 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., All are welcome! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. In our society, and especially in the political sphere, we hear subtle and not so subtle claims to being “Godly.” Has any religion cornered the market on “godliness?” In this morning’s service, our launching pad is a provocative theological question posed by a 14-year-old UU some years ago in his Coming of Age Credo statement: “Are we dreaming God during our waking hours or is God dreaming us while He/She/They is asleep, or neither?” On this Easter Sunday (coinciding with Passover and Ramadan), we’ll ask: How does the typical UU humanist begin to unravel such questions as we undertake a “free and responsible” search for Holy Week? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Pia Driessen-Knittle, musician Austin Shaw and the Beacon Choir, under the direction of Jason Drahos. https://go.evvnt.com/1103601-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. Easter Sunday will be celebrated April 17th with an Easter Egg Hunt to follow the 10 a.m. service. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South at Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff, or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

