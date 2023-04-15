PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Apr 16 — Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1668531-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Apr 16 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the Second Sunday of Easter! In today’s gospel the risen Christ appears to the disciples and offers them the gift of peace. Even amid doubts and questions, we experience the resurrection in our Sunday gathering around word and meal, and in our everyday lives. Throughout the coming Sundays of Easter the first two readings will be from the Acts of the Apostles and the first letter of Peter. Even as the early Christians proclaimed the resurrection, we rejoice in the new birth and living hope we receive in baptism. We will learn more with our Reading of Acts 2:14a, 22-32 (Christ’s resurrection: the fulfillment of God’s promise to David), Psalm 16 (In your presence there is fullness of joy.) and Reading 1 Peter 1:3-9 (New birth to a living hope through the resurrection), together with the Gospel John 20:19-31 (Beholding the wounds of the risen Christ). https://go.evvnt.com/1668382-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Squid Game" and the Death Knell of Debt Apr 16 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. In the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," a group of desperate South Koreans risk their lives to pay off their crippling debts. The series reflects a real social problem in their country – too much money too easily borrowed. This week, the taxman cometh to our doors, and Americans find themselves more strapped by the cost of living and by debt than ever before. According to recent figures from credit unions, the median consumer debt carried by Americans is $56,000. Many citizens hold debt in the 100’s of thousands of dollars on mortgages, cars, student loans, and credit cards. Add to this our national debt of $23 trillion, and we’re facing a personal and social debt crisis. What drives us to borrow so much money, what are the consequences, and how do our rampant consumerism and our debt impact the broader problem of wealth inequality? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Mark James. Music from Andrez Alcazar and Austin Shaw. https://go.evvnt.com/1663773-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Apr 16 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Join Rev. Penni Honey this Sunday. When we embrace our Oneness we can be certain that the energy we're putting out into the Universe (and its intention) becomes part of the collective consciousness. Be it a project, be it a thought, fear, love, hate—it is "out there". Even if you abandon it, discard it or change your mind about it—it impacts the field of Infinite Possibility and the Life that you/we can co-create. Be sure to catch the “WE LOVE MUSIC” Concert with nationally known musicians/songwriters Ryan Biter and Bernice Lewis live at 12:15 pm at 1800 S. Milton Suite 103. Tickets are $30 at the door and include lunch at 11:45. Proceeds benefit Unity of Flagstaff music program. Find YOUR Expression! Unity of Flagstaff—Find YOUR Expression!. https://go.evvnt.com/1675794-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.