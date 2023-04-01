PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Apr 2 — Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. https://go.evvnt.com/1639815-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Apr 2 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for Palm Sunday! Today, we encounter the paradox that defines our faith: Jesus Christ is glorified king and humiliated servant. We too are full of paradox: like Peter, we fervently desire to follow Christ, but find ourselves afraid, denying God. We wave palms in celebration today as Christ comes into our midst, and we follow with trepidation as his path leads to death on the cross. Amid it all we are invited into this paradoxical promise of life through Christ’s broken body and outpoured love in a meal of bread and wine. We begin this week that stands at the center of the church year, anticipating the completion of God’s astounding work. The Processional Gospel - enter with Palms Matthew 21:1-11. We will explore more with our Reading of Isaiah 50:4-9a (The servant of the Lord submits to suffering), Psalm 31:9-16 (Into your hands, O Lord, I commend my spirit) and with Reading Philippians 2:5-11 (Humbled to the point of death on a cross), Finally, the Gospel Matthew 26-27 (The passion of the Lord).

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “The Tree That Owns Itself - Can We Ever 'Own' Nature?” Apr 2 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. One of the most beloved residents of Athens, Georgia, is a stately Jackson Oak known as “the tree that owns itself.” The tale of this roadside wonder raises the question of whether we can ever “own” Nature, even as land is bought or stolen and stripped of its resources, and as we face ever-worsening climate crises and environmental injustices. In this early Earth Day service, we’ll ponder our responsibility to practice sustainability and care for the natural world, rather than have “dominion” over it. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching. Original poetry from Worship Associate Lise Breakey. Music from Austin Shaw and Andrez Alcazar. Social Justice Witness from Genevieve Pearthree from the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office. https://go.evvnt.com/1638841-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Apr 2 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Welcome to YOUR Holy Week Palm Sunday. Won’t you join us at Unity of Flagstaff for a New Thought about an Old Story? Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. Jesus riding into Jerusalem, bringing his message of Love, and modeling what it is to stay centered in our Christ Self in spite of the events around us in the world. Remembering who we are amid the Storms that we talked about last week. Palm Sunday announces the central conflict of Holy Week and all the subsequent events thereafter. How could this story support our daily lives? Every day is an opportunity to see the Holiness amid life’s experiences. What if we were to stand in our Divinity as Jesus modeled for us? Bringing the message of Love. And, as we ride through the most expected and unexpected events in our lives, demonstrating the power of being true to our Divine Nature. Unity of Flagstaff 1800 S. Milton. Join us for in-person celebration, or LIVESTREAM YouTube.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff—Find YOUR Expression!. https://go.evvnt.com/1645850-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.