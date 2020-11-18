Flagstaff recognized for plans to address climate change

Flagstaff was named one of 88 cities to score top grades on climate action by environmental impact non-profit CDP, according to a media release.
CDP’s “A List” is based on environmental data disclosed by hundreds of cities in 2020. To score an A, a city must disclose publicly and have a city-wide emissions inventory, have set an emissions reduction target and published a climate action plan.
The cities must also complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and have completed a climate adaptation plan to demonstrate how it will tackle climate hazards now and in the future, among other actions.
Flagstaff’s current climate action efforts focus on the new goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, which was approved by City Council as part of the Climate Emergency Declaration in June 2020. As Flagstaff continues to ramp up its efforts to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, city officials say the city is also prioritizing climate adaptation and equity to support all members of the Flagstaff community in these efforts.
"We’re proud to have made the CDP A-list two years in a row. It is hard to believe that we completed our first community-wide Greenhouse Gas Inventory back in 2008, and now we have been twice recognized as a global leader for our climate action,” said Mayor Coral Evans.
“Reaching our newly updated goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 will require strong leadership and dedication, and while it will be hard, Flagstaff can meet this challenge and turn current risks into future opportunities that are accessible to all residents equally. We are indebted to the community members that brought this initiative forward, specifically Flagstaff’s youth, and look forward to working with them and CDP to achieve this critical goal," Evans said.
To contribute your opinion to Flagstaff’s greenhouse gas emission reduction efforts, go to flagstaff.az.gov/fcf.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.